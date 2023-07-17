Police arrest woman for killing two stepsons

SUKKUR-A woman was arrested after she, according to police, confessed to have poisoned her two stepsons to death on Wednesday in Shehbaz Colony of Ghotki district.

The bodies of 12-year-old Suleman and his younger sister Kulsoom, belonging to the Leghari community, were found dumped in the Nehri Shah graveyard near the colony a day after they went missing on July 12.

The area police detained the victims’ stepmother, Haleema Leghari, and extensively interrogated her.

According to the police, she finally confessed to have poisoned the children to death and got the bodies thrown in the graveyard by someone. They quoted her as stating that she took the extreme step as she could not tolerate her husband’s love and affection with her stepsons.

Police told to recover missing woman in Karachi

The Sindh High Court has directed a senior police officer to recover a young woman who allegedly went missing last month.

A two-judge bench, headed by Justice Agha Faisal, granted one week time to the SSP-East for recovery of the woman and also directed him and other police officials to be in attendance on July 21.

Naseer Khan petitioned the SHC stating that his 22-year-old daughter, Rubina, had gone missing on June 13 within the jurisdiction of the Sachal police station.

Citing home secretary, inspector general of police, SSP concerned and Sachal SHO as respondents, the petitioner further submitted that he had approached the police station concerned but they failed to locate her whereabouts, and pleaded for the recovery of his missing daughter.

At the outset of hearing, SSP-East Mohammad Zubair along with other police officers appeared in court and submitted that he was taking all-out efforts for recovery of missing woman.

The SSP sought one-week time to complete the task and the bench allowed the request and adjourned the hearing till July 21.

However, it directed the SSP and investigating officer to ensure their presence at the next hearing as well.

The IO in a progress report also asserted that call data report of mobile number, which was used to call the complainant, has been collected and the location of such phone was traced in district Bahawalpur and letter has been sent to senior officers for permission to dispatch a police party to Punjab for recovery of missing woman.