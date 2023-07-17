PPP, PML-N to have maximum nominees in caretaker setup

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz(PML-N) will name most of the caretaker ministers in the centre as they discuss holding elections on time - by October-November, sources said. Political sources told The Nation that PPP supremo Asif Ali Zardari was in favour of a “political” caretaker prime minister instead of a technocrat who “may not listen to the political parties” once he takes over the important office. “Zardari fears that a technocrat caretaker PM can prove dangerous even if all his ministers have a political background. The nominations for the cabinet will of course be shared by the two parties along with other parties. Other parties will also be consulted before a final decision,” a close aide of Zardari said.
He maintained that the PPP and the PML-N will have majority of the share in the caretaker set-up followed by other parties. “Both these parties (the PPP and the PML-N) will try to find their sympathisers who will obviously not contest the elections,” he added. Another PPP leader said Zardari’s meetings with PM Shehbaz Sharif in Lahore and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif in Dubai were fruitful as the elections drew nearer. “The PPP wants polls on time. A technocrat caretaker government (with a longer interim tenure) will only add to the issues. Let’s go for elections on time,” he said. Zardari met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Lahore over the weekend. During their detailed consultation, they discussed the country’s political situation and agreed on holding general elections on time. They also addressed matters related to the caretaker setup and decided to complete the assembly’s tenure in accordance with the Constitution. PM Shehbaz Sharif plans to consult with other parties of Pakistan Democratic Movement regarding this decision. Additionally, the former president Asif Ali Zardari and PM Shehbaz discussed the appointment of a senior politician as the caretaker prime minister. Last week, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said he will hand over the power to a caretaker government in August, ending speculation that his administration was seeking to extend its term and moving a step closer to national elections.