Monday, July 17, 2023
PPP’s Aseefa Bhutto to contest next general elections

OUR STAFF REPORT
July 17, 2023
KARACHI-Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has decided to field Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, daughter of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto, in the upcoming general elections.

According to details, PPP leader Aseefa Bhutto will contest the upcoming general elections as the party’s think tank has started considering various constituencies of Sindh.

PPP co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari will make a final decision about the constituency, from which Aseefa will contest the polls. She will also run her election campaign and address rallies in multiple districts.

The decision came after Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif announced that the incumbent government will hand over power to the caretaker set-up in August 2023.

OUR STAFF REPORT

