PPP to join Gilgit-Baltistan regional govt

GILGIT - People’s Party has decided to be a partner in the newly installed government of Gilgit-Baltistan headed by Chief Minister Haji Gulbar Khan. According to sources, PPP leadership has informed the GB officials about the party’s decision. The People’s Party will be given the office of deputy speaker Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly in the first phase and Saadia Danish will be the party’s candidate for the post. “A ministerial portfolio also likely to be given to the PPP in the next phase,” sources said.