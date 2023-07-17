Monday, July 17, 2023
PPP to join Gilgit-Baltistan regional govt

July 17, 2023
GILGIT  -  Peo­ple’s Party has decided to be a partner in the newly in­stalled government of Gilgit-Baltistan headed by Chief Minister Haji Gulbar Khan. According to sources, PPP leadership has informed the GB officials about the par­ty’s decision. The People’s Party will be given the office of deputy speaker Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly in the first phase and Saadia Dan­ish will be the party’s candi­date for the post. “A ministe­rial portfolio also likely to be given to the PPP in the next phase,” sources said.

