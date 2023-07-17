Protecting Punjab’s innocence  

Child abuse is a grave issue in Pakistan that affects millions of children, irrespective of their background. Recently, a ‘confidential’ report from the home department expressed serious concerns over the rising child abuse crime rate in Punjab. The report reveals that the number of boys subjected to this horrifying ordeal is higher than that of girls. It has made alarming revelations, stating that 55% of the perpetrators facing trial in courts are the victims’ neighbours, 32% are strangers, and 13% are relatives. Child abuse not only causes mental and physical health problems but also hinders academic progress and impacts relationships. It is crucial that we raise awareness, support the victims, and hold the offenders accountable.

LIQA MAQBOOL,

Turbat.