PTI govt’s wrong economic policies weakened national economy: Kh Asif

SIALKOT - Defence Minister Khawaja Muham­mad Asif said on Sunday the previ­ous Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government weakened national economy by introducing wrong pol­icies. Addressing the workers’ con­vention here at Mohallah Water Works, he said: “We are determined and will soon succeed in bringing the country out of darkness”.

He said that Prime Minister Mu­hammad Shahbaz Sharif had gath­ered all political parties to support the national economy. He said that unfortunately, Pakistan Tehreek-e-In­saf was brought into power in 2018 through a rigged elections, and those who supported Imran Khan, the per­formance of Imran Khan and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was in front of them. During the planned attacks on 9th May, the memorials of martyrs were insulted, he said, adding “we stand with our martyrs and Ghazis” and those who insulted the memo­rials of martyrs would be brought to justice under the law.

Khawaja Asif said that during the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government before 2018 election, the country’s economy was getting stable, but then the premier Nawaz Sharif was disqualified un­der a conspiracy. He said that Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Shar­if was working very hard for the sta­bility of the country’s economy and he hoped that they would soon be able to put the country on road to development and prosperity.

The Defence Minister said that al­lied parties of the coalition govern­ment had also played a very import­ant role and maintained unity under a spirit for which he salute them.

He further said that elections would be announced in a month after the dissolution of assemblies. Kha­waja Muhammad Asif said that Paki­stan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had started its election campaign.