PTI suspends membership of more party leaders

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Sunday suspended the basic party membership of six more party leaders. The mem­bers include Haji Shaukat Ali, Mujahahid Maitalah, Nadia Aziz, Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah, Nadia Aziz and others. Earlier on Wednes­day, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) terminated the basic party member­ship of former defence minister Pervez Khattak for not ‘giving satisfac­tory reply about inciting PTI members to leave party’. PTI Secretary Gen­eral Omar Ayub Khan is­sued the termination letter ‘with reference to the show cause notice’ served to Per­vez Khattak last month.