Monday, July 17, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

PTI suspends membership of more party leaders

PTI suspends membership of more party leaders
Agencies
July 17, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -  The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Sunday suspended the basic party membership of six more party leaders. The mem­bers include Haji Shaukat Ali, Mujahahid Maitalah, Nadia Aziz, Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah, Nadia Aziz and others. Earlier on Wednes­day, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) terminated the basic party member­ship of former defence minister Pervez Khattak for not ‘giving satisfac­tory reply about inciting PTI members to leave party’. PTI Secretary Gen­eral Omar Ayub Khan is­sued the termination letter ‘with reference to the show cause notice’ served to Per­vez Khattak last month. 

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-16/Lahore/epaper_img_1689476964.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023