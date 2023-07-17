Punjab to enforce HMIS in 15 hospitals to monitor performance of doctors

LAHORE - Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Moh­sin Naqvi Sunday presided over an important meeting at CM Office with regard to the enforcement of the Health Management Information Sys­tem (HMIS) in different hospitals to monitor the performance of doctors and paramedical staff. It was decided during the meeting to enforce HIMS in 15 hospitals of Punjab under a phased programme. The chief minister di­rected to take prompt measures for the enforcement of the system Jinnah, Children, Mayo, Services and General Hospitals of Lahore. Health Manage­ment Information System (HMIS) will also be enforced in the hospitals of Dera Ghazi Khan, Faisalabad, Rawal­pindi, Gujranwala, Multan, Bahawalpur and Rahim Yar Khan. The enforcement of HMIS will be made in the form of registration of a patient in OPD, pathol­ogy, radiology, and pharmacy. The tests of patients, diagnosis and record of pa­tients will be uploaded on the central­ised system through the Health Man­agement Information System(HMIS). The data of patients will be available in the government hospitals through the Central Electronic Medical Record System. The monitoring of the perfor­mance of doctors and medical staff will be possible through HMIS. It was in­formed during the briefing that a bet­ter and swift treatment facility will be provided to the patient through HMIS. Provincial Minister Doctor Javed Akram, Secretary Health, Secretary Finance, Secretary P&D, Secretary Information, Chairman Punjab Infor­mation Technology Board (PITB) and other officials attended the meeting. Chairman PITB gave a detailed brief­ing about the Health Management In­formation System (HMIS).

OMBUDSMAN OFFICE FACILITATES 18 INDIVIDUALS IN SECURING GOVT JOBS

In the latest development, the Office of the Ombudsman Punjab success­fully interceded on public complaints to ensure that provincial government departments provide permanent jobs to 18 applicants of different districts under Rule 17-A of the Punjab Civil Servants (Appointment and Condi­tions of Service) Rules, 1974. While giving details, the spokesman for the Office of the Ombudsman Punjab re­ported on Sunday that Talha Tariq had been appointed as a junior clerk in At­tock, Muhammad Ilyas of TT Singh as a gardener and Omar Daraz of Jhang as a watchman. Additionally, Amina Bibi from Vehari had been recruited as bu­lawi, Abrara Sadia and Chaand Hamza Goraya had been posted as naib qasid in Faisalabad and DG Khan respectively by the education department after the involvement of the ombudsman office.

Furthermore, the health department recruited Muhammad Waqas Bashir of Jaranwala as a ward boy, Rawal­pindi’s Sultan Muhammad as a sentry patrol and Muhammad Hamad Ali of TT Singh as a junior clerk in BPS-11. Similarly, the Superintending Engineer of the Lower Chenab Canal East Circle Sheikhupura provided Asif Ali with