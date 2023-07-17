Punjab to enforce HMIS in 15 hospitals to monitor performance of doctors

LAHORE - Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi Sunday presided over an important meeting at CM Office with regard to the enforcement of the Health Management Information System (HMIS) in different hospitals to monitor the performance of doctors and paramedical staff. It was decided during the meeting to enforce HIMS in 15 hospitals of Punjab under a phased programme. The chief minister directed to take prompt measures for the enforcement of the system Jinnah, Children, Mayo, Services and General Hospitals of Lahore. Health Management Information System (HMIS) will also be enforced in the hospitals of Dera Ghazi Khan, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Multan, Bahawalpur and Rahim Yar Khan. The enforcement of HMIS will be made in the form of registration of a patient in OPD, pathology, radiology, and pharmacy. The tests of patients, diagnosis and record of patients will be uploaded on the centralised system through the Health Management Information System(HMIS). The data of patients will be available in the government hospitals through the Central Electronic Medical Record System. The monitoring of the performance of doctors and medical staff will be possible through HMIS. It was informed during the briefing that a better and swift treatment facility will be provided to the patient through HMIS. Provincial Minister Doctor Javed Akram, Secretary Health, Secretary Finance, Secretary P&D, Secretary Information, Chairman Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and other officials attended the meeting. Chairman PITB gave a detailed briefing about the Health Management Information System (HMIS).
OMBUDSMAN OFFICE FACILITATES 18 INDIVIDUALS IN SECURING GOVT JOBS
In the latest development, the Office of the Ombudsman Punjab successfully interceded on public complaints to ensure that provincial government departments provide permanent jobs to 18 applicants of different districts under Rule 17-A of the Punjab Civil Servants (Appointment and Conditions of Service) Rules, 1974. While giving details, the spokesman for the Office of the Ombudsman Punjab reported on Sunday that Talha Tariq had been appointed as a junior clerk in Attock, Muhammad Ilyas of TT Singh as a gardener and Omar Daraz of Jhang as a watchman. Additionally, Amina Bibi from Vehari had been recruited as bulawi, Abrara Sadia and Chaand Hamza Goraya had been posted as naib qasid in Faisalabad and DG Khan respectively by the education department after the involvement of the ombudsman office.
Furthermore, the health department recruited Muhammad Waqas Bashir of Jaranwala as a ward boy, Rawalpindi’s Sultan Muhammad as a sentry patrol and Muhammad Hamad Ali of TT Singh as a junior clerk in BPS-11. Similarly, the Superintending Engineer of the Lower Chenab Canal East Circle Sheikhupura provided Asif Ali with