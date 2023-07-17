Putin says Russia has sufficient cluster munitions for tit-for-tat

MOSCOW - Rus­sian President Vladimir Putin said his country had enough cluster munitions to answer if Ukraine was to use the weap­ons, in an interview published on Sunday. Ukraine started re­ceiving cluster weapons from the United States, a move that sparked concerns due to the long-term risk posed to civil­ians by bomblets that fail to explode. “Russia has a suffi­cient stockpile of various kinds of cluster munitions,” Putin told a state-television journal­ist. The controversial weapons can disperse up to several hun­dred small explosive charges, which can remain unexplod­ed in the ground. “If they are used against us, we reserve ourselves the right to tit-for-tat actions,” Putin said. He add­ed Russia had not yet used the weapons despite a “certain shortage of munitions at some point”. Human Rights Watch and Ukrainian forces have ac­cused Russia of already using cluster munitions on the bat­tlefield. They are banned by numerous countries — notably in Europe — that are signato­ries to a 2008 Oslo Convention, to which neither Russia, the United States nor Ukraine are parties. Humanitarian groups have strongly condemned the US decision to supply clus­ter munitions to Ukraine. US President Joe Biden said the decision was “very difficult” but stressed Ukraine needed extra ammunition to refill its depleted stocks.