Monday, July 17, 2023
Putin says Russia has sufficient cluster munitions for tit-for-tat

Agencies
July 17, 2023
International, Newspaper

MOSCOW -   Rus­sian President Vladimir Putin said his country had enough cluster munitions to answer if Ukraine was to use the weap­ons, in an interview published on Sunday. Ukraine started re­ceiving cluster weapons from the United States, a move that sparked concerns due to the long-term risk posed to civil­ians by bomblets that fail to explode. “Russia has a suffi­cient stockpile of various kinds of cluster munitions,” Putin told a state-television journal­ist. The controversial weapons can disperse up to several hun­dred small explosive charges, which can remain unexplod­ed in the ground. “If they are used against us, we reserve ourselves the right to tit-for-tat actions,” Putin said. He add­ed Russia had not yet used the weapons despite a “certain shortage of munitions at some point”. Human Rights Watch and Ukrainian forces have ac­cused Russia of already using cluster munitions on the bat­tlefield. They are banned by numerous countries — notably in Europe — that are signato­ries to a 2008 Oslo Convention, to which neither Russia, the United States nor Ukraine are parties. Humanitarian groups have strongly condemned the US decision to supply clus­ter munitions to Ukraine. US President Joe Biden said the decision was “very difficult” but stressed Ukraine needed extra ammunition to refill its depleted stocks.

China’s auto exports jump 75.7pc in H1

Agencies

