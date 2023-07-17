Railways minister calls on PM; briefs on reforms

LAHORE/PESHAWAR - Minister for Railways and Avia­tion Khawaja Saad Rafique on Sunday called on Prime Minis­ter Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and apprised him of the prog­ress over reforms in Pakistan Intentional Airlines (PIA) and outsourcing process aimed at provision of better services at airports. During the meeting, they also discussed the matters related to the relevant ministry and the overall political situa­tion of the country, PM Office Media Wing said in a press re­lease. The minister also briefed the prime minister about the reorganization of National Avi­ation Policy and the ongoing cooperation between Pakistan and China on ML1 project.

Meanwhile, Adviser to the Prime Minister for Political and Public Affairs and National Heritage, Engr Amir Muqam here Sunday said that Pakistan Muslim League-N President and Prime Minister Muhammad She­hbaz Sharif have saved the coun­try from default after a success­ful agreement with IMF besides taking bold economic and fiscal decisions for Pakistan.

Addressing a big public gath­ering here where ANP leader Sher Rehman along with thou­sands of supporters joined PML-N, Engr Amir Muqam said that PML-N was the only party that could take the country out of all existing challenges.

He said that PML-N has strong roots in masses in all provinces and would form the next gov­ernment in Khyber Pakhtunkh­wa. Engr Amir Muqam said that PTI has disappointed the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and completely failed to deliver despite its nine years long rule in the province. He accused the PTI chief of destabilizing the country and destroying the na­tional economy. Amir Muqam that the entire nation had seen attacks on national institutions and defense installations dur­ing May 9 vandalism.

He said that people knew that one party had made a deep con­spiracy against Pakistan on May 9 by attacking state institutions while Pakistan Muslim League-N had frustrated the evil designs of the attackers. Amir Muqam said that PTI’s chief politics was irrelevant now and PTI has been shattered in groups due to the negative politics of Niazi.

He said Prime Minister Mu­hammad Shehbaz Sharif had brought the country back on track of development and if vot­ed to power would change the destiny of people. Amir Muqam said that former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif had restored peace, abolished load shedding and made defence of Pakistan impregnable.

He said Nawaz Sharif had completed Pakistan after the merger of erstwhile Fata in Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa. The PML-N leader said that the people of Pakistan were looking towards Nawaz Sharif and Prime Minis­ter Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif as they have all the abilities to take the country out of exist­ing challenges. He said PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif will soon visit Peshawar to address a big public gathering here. He assured to address the electricity, gas and others prob­lems of the area. Former Mem­ber National Assembly, Shah G Gul Afridi was also addressed.