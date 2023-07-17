Religious leaders unite in historic interfaith press conference

LAHORE - Muslim and Christian leaders, in a groundbreak­ing display of religious harmony, came together for a historic press conference on Sunday, where they held the holy scriptures of the Bible, Torah, Psalms, and the Quran.

This momentous event marked the first time in the nation’s history that leaders from both com­munities gathered in unison to address the im­portance of respect for all four heavenly books.

The notable event took place at the University of the Central Punjab and was organized under the auspices of the International Interfaith Har­mony Council and the Pakistan Ulema Council. Among the prominent figures present was Chair­man Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi, who joined hands with the Muslim and Christian leaders to promote interfaith understanding and cooperation.

During the conference, the leaders underscored the significance of showing reverence for all heavenly religions and their sacred texts. They emphatically stated that no individual, group, country, or organization should ever be allowed to disrespect any heavenly book, as well as the prophets and messengers associated with them.

Condemning the recent incident of Quran burn­ing in Sweden, they also stressed that permitting the burning of Torah, Bible, or Psalms would be equally unacceptable. Gratitude was extended to those who respected the sanctity of the Torah. In a collective appeal to the European Union and the United Nations, the leaders urged immediate attention and global legislative action to safe­guard the sanctity of all heavenly religions. Rec­ognizing the universal message of peace, harmo­ny, moderation, and tolerance found in Islam and all other religions, they vehemently clarified that no religion’s teachings promote violence or ex­tremism. Furthermore, they disavowed any in­dividuals or groups who propagate violence, as­serting that such actions do not represent any religion’s true essence.