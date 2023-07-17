Section 144 imposed in DIK for Muharram

Dera ismail khan - Deputy Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Mansoor Arshad has ordered imposition of Section 144 in the district during initial 10 days of Muharram to ensure protection of lives and properties of the people and to prevent any untoward incident.

According to a notification issued by the district administration here Sunday, there will be a ban on the display of arms, sale of petroleum products in open bottles and sale of LPG or CNG cylinders on Muharram procession routes, construction work on the processions’ routes.

There would also be a ban on the use of sound systems, loudspeakers and wall chalking in streets and public places besides playing audio-video cassettes containing hatred material on sectarianism and printing of such material would also be prohibited. Besides, providing shelter to strangers in hotels or houses on the processions’ routes would also be banned.

Moreover, pillion riding on motorcycles would be banned from Muharram 1st to Muharram 8 while riding on motorcycles would be completely banned on Muharram 9 and 10.