Sector Commander FC South reviews security arrangements for Muharram

TANK - Sector Commander Frontier Corps (FC) South Brigadier Suhail Bajwa here on Sunday chaired an important meeting at Captain Si­kandar Shaheed FC Camp and re­viewed the arrangements regard­ing the security plan for upcoming Muharram-ul-Haram.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Tank Mu­hammad Shoib, Acting District Police Officer Tank Nasir Khan, district officers of various depart­ments and institutions, notables and elders of the area.

The meeting was also attended by Suni religious scholars includ­ing Maulana Muhammad Saddiq Khatib, Pir Saleem Shah, Mulla Abdul Rehman, Qari Nasrullah, Hakeem Sana Khan, Maulana Gul Muhammad and Maulana Khan Muhammad. While from the Shia sect, Nazr Abbas, Gulfam Khan and Nazim Ashraf, Syed Mazhar Abass, Muhammad Aslam, Syed Imtiaz Hussain Shah, Shahbaz Ali, Syed Hanif Shah, Fazl Hussain, Qa­sim Ali and Shafqat Ali also par­ticipated in the meeting.

Speaking on this occasion, Sec­tor Commander FC South Briga­dier Suhail Bajwa said that all the law enforcement agencies would ensure fool proof security during Muharram.

He said that Pakistan Army, FC South, Police and all other law enforcement agencies and the district administration would not hesitate to make any sacri­fice to maintain law and order and ensure the safety of citi­zens’ lives and property during Muharram.

The sector commander said that it was a heavy responsibility on the people and scholars be­longing to all schools of thought to promote brotherhood and sectar­ian harmony in order to maintain peace during Muharram.

He said the religious leaders of both sects were playing their role in maintaining peaceful atmo­sphere and cooperating with the law enforcers and the district ad­ministration.

He said that Pakistan Army and FC South would fully cooperate with police and district adminis­tration for a peaceful conduct of Muharram processions.

On this occasion, Deputy Com­missioner Muhammad Shoaib and Acting DPO briefed the partici­pants about the security arrange­ments to be taken for the peaceful conduct of Muharram.

The DC said that all the resourc­es would be utilized for the pur­pose while a control room would also be established in his office to monitor all the situations.

He also asked leaders of all the sects to ensure the Home Department’s code of ethics and other SOPs and also remain in touch with district administra­tion to maintain peace and reli­gious harmony.