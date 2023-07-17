Monday, July 17, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

SFA seals renowned restaurant in Karachi over unhygienic conditions

OUR STAFF REPORT
July 17, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI-In a decisive move, the Sindh Food Authority (SFA) took swift action on Sunday, sealing a renowned restaurant in Karachi due to grave concerns over unhygienic conditions. The authorities deemed it imperative to intervene, prioritizing public health and safety.

According to media reports, the Sindh Food Authority (SFA) raided a famous restaurant in Karachi’s North Nazimabad over complaints and sealed it after finding the food being served to the customers ‘unhygienic’. 

During the authority’s raid, the restaurant named Gul Shinwari was found in poor cleaning condition and without a drainage system?

A Sindh Food Authority (SFA) team sealed Gul Shinwari restaurant after finding unhygienic food conditions in its kitchen and flouting hygiene standards and using meat unfit for human consumption. Authorities have revealed that the Sindh Food Authority has also issued three warning notices to the eatery before the proceedings?

Govt to resolve exporters' problems on priority: PM

According to the Sindh Food Authority, the license of the Gul Shunari restaurant has been revoked and fined for more than Rs1 million?

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-16/Lahore/epaper_img_1689476964.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023