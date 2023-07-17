SFA seals restaurant in Karachi over unhygienic conditions

KARACHI - In a decisive move, the Sindh Food Authority (SFA) took swift action on Sunday, sealing a renowned restaurant in Karachi due to grave concerns over unhygienic conditions. The authorities deemed it imperative to intervene, prioritizing public health and safety.

According to media reports, the Sindh Food Authority (SFA) raided a famous restaurant in Karachi’s North Nazimabad over complaints and sealed it after finding the food being served to the customers ‘unhygienic’.

During the authority’s raid, the restaurant named Gul Shinwari was found in poor cleaning condition and without a drainage system?

