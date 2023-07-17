Spotlessly clean 83 plus years and back to heavens

ISLAMABAD-God sent him to Earth for eighty three years and about three months and my father Abdul Khaliq went back to him with a perfect record - spotlessly clean.

I wonder how he would have been welcomed in heavens but unarguably he deserved a big one.

A remarkable man who embodied the true essence of determination, resilience, and triumph over adversity, my father set new standards of decency.

Born into a respected but not too wealthy family, he embarked on a life journey that has left an everlasting impact on our hearts and lives.

The late Abdul Khaliq, emerged from modest origins, facing numerous challenges and limited resources yet he never wavered in his pursuit of dreams and aspirations.

He turned every obstacle into an opportunity for personal growth and improvement, fueling his determination to succeed.

The late Abdul Khaliq possessed a natural ability to adapt to various circumstances, constantly learning from experiences and embracing challenges as opportunities for personal evolution.

The lives he touched and the hearts he inspired are where his actual successes truly lie, not in his financial wealth or his professional honours.

The late Abdul Khaliq was a loyal family person who constantly put the needs of his loved ones above his own. Those who were lucky enough to know him will always remember his steadfast support, unconditional love, and wise advice.

Additionally, he served as a beacon of hope and inspiration to his community, exemplifying the transformative power of perseverance and reminding us that dreams can be achieved against all odds. He leaves behind a legacy that epitomizes the strength of the human spirit and the triumph of perseverance.

While we deeply mourn his loss, we also celebrate the extraordinary life he lived and the remarkable person he became.

No surprise that the government of Pakistan handed him a certificate of ‘exemplary service’ when he retired after more than four decades of serving the country in different positions in the security institutions within the country and abroad.

Let us honor his memory by carrying forward his legacy of resilience, compassion, and unwavering dedication to pursuing our dreams.

May the late Abdul Khaliq find eternal peace, knowing that his struggle has transformed the lives of those he loved and inspired.

He will forever remain in our hearts as a shining example of what one can achieve through sheer determination and an unwavering belief.

Rest in peace, dear Baba Jani. You have touched our lives in ways that words cannot express, and your legacy will endure for generations to come. See you in heavens!