Shakib powers Bangladesh to 2-0 series win in T20Is

SYLHET-Shakib Al Hasan showed his class yet again as Bangladesh completed a 2-0 whitewash over Rashid Khan’s Afghanistan in the two-match T20I series.

In a rain-curtailed 17-over match on Sunday, July 16, the Tigers defeated the Afghans by six wickets (DLS) at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. Shakib won the Player of the Match as he finished with figures of 3-0-15-2 after which he played a cameo of 18 off 11 balls with a four a six to take his team home. The Magura-born cricketer also won the Player of the Series award.

After being put in to bat first, Afghanistan got their way up to 116 for the loss of seven wickets in 17 overs. Ibrahim Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai and Karim Janat scored in the 20s. Taskin Ahmed was the pick of the bowlers for Bangladesh after he picked up three wickets. Mustafizur and Shakib got two wickets apiece.

Chasing a revised target of 119, the Tigers got off to a thunderous start. Litton Das and Afif Hossain Dhrubo, who was promoted to open the batting, put on 67 runs for the opening wicket off 9.1 overs. Litton took the attack to the opposition bowling, but slowed down a tad later. He scored 35 runs off 36 balls before Mujeeb Ur Rahman accounted for his wicket. Afif also got out to Mujeen after scoring 24 off 20.

Najmul Hossain Shanto got out cheaply, but Towhid Hridoy and Shakib’s 31-run stand took the sting out of the Afghan bowling attack. With four runs needed off the last over, Shamim Hossain pulled debutant Wafadar Monand over mid-wicket for a four to seal the deal.