Siraj asks PM Shehbaz to ensure elimination of usury

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Emir Sirajul Haq on Monday asked Prime Minister Shehbaz to ensure the eradication of usury from the country within 20 days.

Addressing a presser, Siraj said: "The JI is waging jihad against usury, which is the source of the society's malpractices. If the government does not act to eliminate usury, I shall wage war against it.

"Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif promised to eradicate usury from the country. He did not, however, keep his pledge. "Despite Maulana Fazlur Rehman being in charge of the PDM-led government, usury is pretty much prevailing in the country," Siraj rued.

Siraj assailed Fazlur Rehman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, saying, "Bilawal Bhutto and Fazlur Rehman used to stage protests against the inflation during the PTI's tenure. However, the country is currently seeing higher inflation under the PDM than during the previous government".