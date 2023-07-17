Siraj flays govt for 'backbreaking' inflation

In a blistering attack on the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Emir Sirajul Haq on Sunday claimed the incumbent government was staging a "drama" for the past 15 months.

Expressing his thoughts, Siraj said it is was difficult for the masses to endure more "backbreaking" inflation in the prices of sugar, flour, power, and gas.

Speaking about the recent drop in the prices of the POL products, Siraj said: "It is a joke with the masses to do ordinary decrease in the POL prices."

"The current and previous rulers are responsible for dragging the country into a quagmire," he maintained.