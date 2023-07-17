Strategic depth fallacy  

This week, twelve soldiers were martyred in two terrorist attacks carried out by armed men from the TTP, marking the highest single-day fatality rate this year. These courageous individuals are paying with their blood for the mistakes committed by a few who were infatuated with the concept of strategic depth beyond our geographical boundaries instead of focusing on their primary duty of defending our own territory. Those responsible for this misguided notion of strategic depth chose to abandon this country once they were out of power. However, the consequences of their errors and compromises continue to haunt the citizens of our nation.

It is ironic that while they held positions of power, they conveniently facilitated the immigration of their own children abroad and encouraged them to pledge allegiance to another state and its constitution, disregarding the constitution of Pakistan as a mere piece of paper that could be disregarded at will. Yet, their children dare not defy the constitution or laws of the countries they have adopted, such as America or Canada, as the penalties for such actions are swiftly enforced.

We have a history of such adventurism and Bonapartism, which began in 1954–58, when we were led to believe that our security and national interest lay in signing defence pacts with the USA and providing them with bases to carry out their missions, including the ill-fated U2 reconnaissance flight that took off from Badabher and was shot down over the Soviet Union. This only angered Khrushchev, who warned of retribution and ultimately facilitated the dismemberment of Pakistan in 1971, while our defence pact partners engaged in empty rhetoric. We experienced the pain and humiliation of surrender but failed to learn from our mistakes. Instead, Zia involved this country once again in a CIA-funded Jihad to wage a proxy war. We continue to suffer from the wounds of this conflict, yet some still believe that the creation of a Taliban state was an extension of the strategic depth policy. A few individuals were so enthusiastic that Faiz Hammed, in uniform, even visited Kabul to congratulate them.

However, the toll on innocent lives continues to rise while those responsible luxuriate in their wealth and assets. May Allah SWT have mercy on us and help us realise the significance of the oath we took to protect the constitution and restore Quaid’s vision of a modern democratic welfare state with an apolitical judiciary and accountable public officeholders.

MALIK TARIQ ALI,

Lahore.