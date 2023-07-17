Monday, July 17, 2023
Tourist spots to be introduced to overcome economic crisis: Advisor

Agencies
July 17, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR  -  Advisor to caretaker Chief Minister on Tourism, Culture and Archeology Zafar Mehmood on Sunday said that the promo­tion of tourism was among the priorities of the caretaker gov­ernment natural and new tourist spots will be introduced in the province. 

He said that the economic crisis can be overcome through tourism. He expresses these views while addressing a func­tion in Mansehra. 

He further said that Caretaker Govt was taking steps that will ensure a better future for the people because there was a world of difference between past and present reforms and effective measures. 

Unfortunately, instead of solving the problems of the peo­ple in the past, it was increased, which did not include the development process of the backward areas and their prob­lems increased, but the caretaker government was following people-friendly policies and utilizing the available resources for the better future of the people.

Agencies

