Tourist spots to be introduced to overcome economic crisis: Advisor

PESHAWAR - Advisor to caretaker Chief Minister on Tourism, Culture and Archeology Zafar Mehmood on Sunday said that the promo­tion of tourism was among the priorities of the caretaker gov­ernment natural and new tourist spots will be introduced in the province.

He said that the economic crisis can be overcome through tourism. He expresses these views while addressing a func­tion in Mansehra.

He further said that Caretaker Govt was taking steps that will ensure a better future for the people because there was a world of difference between past and present reforms and effective measures.

Unfortunately, instead of solving the problems of the peo­ple in the past, it was increased, which did not include the development process of the backward areas and their prob­lems increased, but the caretaker government was following people-friendly policies and utilizing the available resources for the better future of the people.