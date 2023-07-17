The recent decision by the Federal Sharia Court (FSC) to strike down certain sections of the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act 2018 has raised concerns among the transgender community and civil society in Pakistan. The FSC declared that these provisions contradicted Islamic law, while detractors criticized the law for allegedly using transgender rights as a pretext to legalize gay and lesbian rights.

A petition filed in the Supreme Court highlighted that the Transgender Persons Act aimed to integrate and protect the marginalized community. However, the FSC’s decision has further harmed transgender individuals who are already disowned by their families and society. It is important to recognize that fears regarding sexual vices are misplaced, as all genders, including transgender individuals, can display delinquent sexual behavior unrelated to the TPA.

The petitioner urged the Supreme Court to recognize that the FSC lacks jurisdiction in interfering with legislation. It argued that the FSC’s judgment was unlawful, unconstitutional, and should be set aside. The petition requested that no official or government, including NADRA, should act based on the Impugned judgment while the appeal is pending.

Pakistan’s GSP+ status with the European Union is another area to consider in this matter. The GSP+ status is currently under review and will determine whether preferential trade treatment will be extended to Pakistan. The FSC’s decision to disregard the rights of a minority community not only risks compromising human rights but also jeopardizes economic incentives offered by the international community. A loss of GSP+ status could have serious consequences for the national economy, making it imperative to address these concerns promptly.

It is crucial to address these concerns and safeguard the rights and dignity of marginalized communities. The potential consequences for Pakistan’s GSP+ status underline the need to rectify this situation promptly and establish a society that values inclusivity, dignity, and human rights for all. The Supreme Court’s intervention is necessary to ensure justice and protection for transgender individuals in Pakistan.