Two tenant act violators held during search operation

MULTAN - The Joint Task Team (JTT) arrested two tenant act violators during a search operation launched on the premises of City Shujabadi police sta­tion and suburban areas, police offi­cials said on Sunday.

According to police sources, accom­panying law enforcement agencies officials, the police teams encircled the area and blocked the traffic on the road passing through Imambar­gah Hussainia, Imambargah Imamia, Muhallah Khawajgaan, Multan Gate and other areas.

Police teams combed the area and targeted 55 houses and other build­ings and make bio-metric identifica­tion of 23 people.

The teams arrested two persons over violations of the tenant act during the search operation.

Separate cases have been registered against the tenant act violators. The po­lice sources said that search operations were being conducted at the routes of mourning processions and majalis points in order to ensure foolproof se­curity arrangements and to prevent any untoward incident during Muharram.

BODY OF DROWNED GIRL RECOVERED FROM CHENAB RIVER

Rescue 1122 has recovered the body of a teenage girl who drowned in river Chenab while taking pictures near Moza Bait Qaiser yesterday.

According to Rescue officials, a 12 years old girl Sidra Bibi d/o Muham­mad Ishaq resident of Basti Bait Qais­er drowned in the river Chenab while taking pictures.

Upon receiving the informa­tion, Rescue teams rushed to the spot and started a search opera­tion and stopped the operation due to darkness.

After resuming operation the other day Rescue 1122 recovered the body.