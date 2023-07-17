Monday, July 17, 2023
Woman killed in firing incident

Agencies
July 17, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

OKARA   -   In a distressing incident, a woman fell victim to gun violence when two un­identified attackers un­leashed a hail of bullets on a car passing through the Okara bypass on Sun­day. The Saddar police swiftly responded to the scene, ensure the injured woman received immedi­ate medical attention. A Rescue 1122 ambulance promptly transported her to a nearby hospital. The extent of her inju­ries remains undisclosed. As investigations unfold, authorities are diligently working to establish the motive behind this ruth­less attack and determine the woman’s identity. The police have expressed their commitment to taking appropriate legal measures based on the victim’s statement, en­sure that justice is served.

Agencies

