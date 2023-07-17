Woman killed in firing incident

OKARA - In a distressing incident, a woman fell victim to gun violence when two unidentified attackers unleashed a hail of bullets on a car passing through the Okara bypass on Sunday. The Saddar police swiftly responded to the scene, ensure the injured woman received immediate medical attention. A Rescue 1122 ambulance promptly transported her to a nearby hospital. The extent of her injuries remains undisclosed. As investigations unfold, authorities are diligently working to establish the motive behind this ruthless attack and determine the woman’s identity. The police have expressed their commitment to taking appropriate legal measures based on the victim’s statement, ensure that justice is served.