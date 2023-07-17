Monday, July 17, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Women Empowered in Bird Breeding: Pakistan's Aviculture Sector flourishes with female participation

Women Empowered in Bird Breeding: Pakistan's Aviculture Sector flourishes with female participation
Web Desk
10:15 PM | July 17, 2023
Business

Women aviculturists from across Pakistan gathered at a local hotel for the first-ever "Women Empowerment Conference" focused on bird breeding.  

Organized by former cricket captain Shamsa Hashmi, the conference aimed to encourage women to enter the bird breeding hobby and contribute to their families' well-being while driving economic growth. The event witnessed over a hundred women bird rearers, hailing from cities such as Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, and Faisalabad, coming together to explore the potential of this burgeoning industry.  

Naveed Sheikh Aviary, in collaboration with the Birds Genetics Center (BGC), organized the conference, expressing delight at the increasing participation of women in supporting their families through bird breeding. Naveed Sheikh, announcing plans for partnerships with the UAE, committed to elevating the visibility of women in the field.  

The BGC, known for providing valuable services such as DNA testing to determine bird genders, has been instrumental in assisting bird breeders in successfully pairing their birds. Despite exchange rate fluctuations, the BGC has maintained constant charges for their services. 

China’s auto exports jump 75.7pc in H1

Women in the bird breeding sector have expanded their involvement beyond rearing birds to include the business of bird feed, supplements, and medicines. Sana Tariq, a gold medalist in law, transitioned to bird breeding after working in the courts for three years.  

Tariq runs a bird food supplements store and emphasized the importance of marketing and visibility in the industry. With potential profits reaching up to 140% in just one year, Tariq highlighted the immense opportunities available for women in bird breeding. 

The conference served as a significant platform to recognize and appreciate the efforts of women in the field, urging them to further expand their involvement in the growing market. With the active participation of women, Pakistan's bird breeding sector is on the cusp of remarkable development and economic success.

Tags:

Web Desk

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1689571005.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023