Women aviculturists from across Pakistan gathered at a local hotel for the first-ever "Women Empowerment Conference" focused on bird breeding.

Organized by former cricket captain Shamsa Hashmi, the conference aimed to encourage women to enter the bird breeding hobby and contribute to their families' well-being while driving economic growth. The event witnessed over a hundred women bird rearers, hailing from cities such as Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, and Faisalabad, coming together to explore the potential of this burgeoning industry.

Naveed Sheikh Aviary, in collaboration with the Birds Genetics Center (BGC), organized the conference, expressing delight at the increasing participation of women in supporting their families through bird breeding. Naveed Sheikh, announcing plans for partnerships with the UAE, committed to elevating the visibility of women in the field.

The BGC, known for providing valuable services such as DNA testing to determine bird genders, has been instrumental in assisting bird breeders in successfully pairing their birds. Despite exchange rate fluctuations, the BGC has maintained constant charges for their services.

Women in the bird breeding sector have expanded their involvement beyond rearing birds to include the business of bird feed, supplements, and medicines. Sana Tariq, a gold medalist in law, transitioned to bird breeding after working in the courts for three years.

Tariq runs a bird food supplements store and emphasized the importance of marketing and visibility in the industry. With potential profits reaching up to 140% in just one year, Tariq highlighted the immense opportunities available for women in bird breeding.

The conference served as a significant platform to recognize and appreciate the efforts of women in the field, urging them to further expand their involvement in the growing market. With the active participation of women, Pakistan's bird breeding sector is on the cusp of remarkable development and economic success.