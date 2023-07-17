WSSP finalises sanitation plan for Muharram

Peshawar - The Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) on Sunday given the final shape to its sanitation plan for Muharram-ul-Harram.

Over 300 workers will provide sanitation services in Union Council 9, UC 69, Wazir Bagh Zone A, and Union Councils 9, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, and 19, day and night. UC 9 and 69 will operate in two shifts, while the Zone B union councils will have services in three shifts.

The sanitation operation will involve 124 sanitary workers, 82 sweepers, 28 helpers, 52 mini-dumpers, 8 compactors, 6 water tankers, and 6 bowzers to collect and dispose of waste.

Cleaning of routes, including spraying lime and using fog sprayers, will be conducted in narrow alleys. Additional staff and vehicles will be provided on the 9th and 10th of Muharram.