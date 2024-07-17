10 soldiers, five civilians martyred in terrorist attacks in KP

Pak Army eliminates 13 terrorists who attacked Bannu Cantonment, Dera Ismail Khan health centre. ISPR says heinous act of terrorism undertaken by Hafiz Gul Bahadur group which operates from Afghanistan.

RAWALPINDI - At least 10 soldiers and five civilians were martyred in terrorist attacks in Bannu Cantonment and Dera Ismail Khan, officials confirmed on Tuesday.

Eight soldiers of Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom while gallantly fighting and successfully eliminating a group of ten terrorists who attacked Bannu Cantonment on July 15th.

According to a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Tuesday, in early hours of July 15th, a group of ten terrorists attacked Bannu Cantonment, whereas the attempt to enter the cantonment was effectively thwarted by the security forces personnel, which forced the terrorists to ram an explosive laden vehicle into perimeter wall of the cantonment.

The suicide blast led to collapse of portion of the wall and damaged the adjoining infrastructure, resulting in shahadat of eight brave sons of soil that included Naib Subedar Muhammad Shehzad (age: 44 years, resident of: District Poonch, AJK), Havildar Zil-e-Hussain (age: 39 years, resident of: District Khushab), Havildar Shahzad Ahmed (age: 28 years, resident of: District Neelum, AJK), Sepoy Ashfaq Hussain Khan (age: 30 years, resident of: District Muzzafarabad, AJK), Sepoy Sobhan Majeed (age: 22 years, resident of: District Muzzafarabad, AJK), Sepoy Imtiaz Khan (age: 30 years, resident of: District Karak), Sepoy Arsalan Aslam (age: 26 years, resident of: District Bahawalpur) of Pakistan Army and Lance Naik Sabz Ali (age: 34 years, resident of: Lakki Marwat) of Frontier Constabulary.

In the ensuing operation, the Army troops effectively engaged the terrorists as a result of which all ten terrorists were killed. “This timely and effective response by the security forces prevented major catastrophe, saving precious innocent lives. The gallant and selfless action of the security forces is a testament of unrelenting resolve in fight against terrorism,” the ISPR said. The heinous act of terrorism has been undertaken by Hafiz Gul Bahadur group, which operates from Afghanistan and has used Afghan soil to orchestrate acts of terrorism inside Pakistan in the past as well, it added.

Pakistan has consistently raised its concerns with Interim Afghan Government, asking them to deny persistent use of Afghan soil by the terrorists and take effective action against such elements. “Pakistan Armed Forces will keep defending the motherland and its people against this menace of terrorism and will take all necessary measures as deemed appropriate against these threats emanating from Afghanistan,” the ISPR said.

Also, the security forces on Tuesday killed three terrorists who attacked a Rural Health Center (RHC) resulting in deaths of five innocent civilians in Kirri Shamozai area of Dera Ismail Khan while two valiant soldiers embraced martyrdom in the clearance operation.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release, on the night of July 15th and 16th, the terrorists carried out a cowardly attack on RHC, Kirri Shamozai in Dera Ismail Khan District and opened indiscriminate fire on RHC staff.

As many as five innocent civilians including two Lady Health Workers, two children and one Watchman embraced Shahadat (martyrdom).

The security forces in the vicinity were immediately mobilized for clearance operation in RHC and in ensuing fire exchange, the Army troops effectively engaged the terrorists as a result of which three terrorists were killed.

However, during intense fire exchange, Naib Subedar Muhammad Farooq (age 44 years, resident of District Narowal) and Sepoy Muhammad Javed Iqbal (age 23 years, resident of District Khanewal) paid the ultimate sacrifice and embraced Shahadat.

“Sanitization of area is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area. The perpetrators of this heinous and cowardly act targeting innocent civilians, especially women and children, will be brought to justice,” the ISPR said.