45 injured as bus turns turtle in Nankana Sahib

ISLAMABAD - As many as 45 people including women and children were injured when a speeding passenger bus overturned on Bachiana Road in Nankana Sahib, a private news channel and rescue officials reported on Tuesday. According to details, the passenger bus was going from Sialkot to Fort Abbas when the accident took place. As result, 45 people including 17 women received injuries. The Rescue team reached the spot immediately after the incident was reported. The injured were shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital, but luckily there was no loss of life in the accident.