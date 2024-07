KARACHI - The main mourning procession of 9th Muharram ul Haram ended peacefully with tight security here on Tuesday. The procession commenced from Nishtar Park, which passed from traditional routes and culminated at Imambargah Husania Irania Kharadar.

On the routes of the procession a number of Sabils were established to provide drinking water and Sharbat to the participants of the procession.

Niaz (Food) was also distributed among the participants.