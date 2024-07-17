A cruise liner-size asteroid will come closer to Earth than some satellites

PARIS - When a cruise liner-size asteroid comes within 19,883 miles (32,000 kilometers) of Earth on April 13, 2029, it won’t be alone. The European Space Agency has announced that its new Ramses spacecraft may accompany the asteroid Apophis before and after its safe, albeit rather close, pass of Earth. The space rock, measuring 1,230 feet (375 meters) across, will come closer to our planet than satellites in its orbit and 10 times nearer than the moon. Apophis will come so close to Earth that it will be visible to the naked eye for around 2 billion people living across most of Europe, Africa and parts of Asia. To arrive at Apophis in February 2029, Ramses must launch in April 2028. Preparatory work has already begun on the mission using existing resources to meet this ambitious goal, according to the agency. But the ultimate decision on committing to the mission will take place at ESA’s Ministerial Council meeting in November 2025. First discovered in 2004, Apophis is named for the Egyptian god of chaos and darkness and believed to be shaped like a peanut. Initially, astronomers were concerned that the space rock might impact Earth in 2029 and 2068, but subsequent observations have ruled out any risk of Apophis posing a threat to the Earth for the next century, according to NASA’s Center for Near-Earth Object Studies. Scientists at the center use radar and telescopes to study near-Earth objects and understand the dangers they may pose to the planet. They maintain a risk list, tracking asteroids with orbits that bring them close to our world — close enough to cause concern over a potential impact.

While Apophis doesn’t currently pose any danger, the close flyby presents a rare opportunity. Astronomers think that an asteroid this large comes within such proximity to Earth only once every 5,000 to 10,000 years. The ESA and NASA plan to take advantage of this unique cosmic event to increase our understanding of what happens when space rocks interact with Earth’s gravity by studying Apophis from the closest possible vantage point. Each agency will send a spacecraft to fly by and follow the asteroid.

“There is still so much we have yet to learn about asteroids but, until now, we have had to travel deep into the Solar System to study them and perform experiments ourselves to interact with their surface,” said Patrick Michel, astrophysicist and director of research at the National Centre for Scientific Research in France, in a statement. “For the first time ever, nature is bringing one to us and conducting the experiment itself.”