ACS visits Layyah to inspect security for Youm-Ashur

MULTAN - Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab, Fuad Hashim Rabbani and Additional IG Police South Punjab, Muhammad Kamran Khan, on Tuesday visited district Layyah to review the security arrangements for Ashura e Muharram. They inspected the routes of Majalis and mourning processions. They were accompanied by Deputy Commissioner of Layyah, Ameera Baidar, and DPO Layyah, Asad ur Rehman.

Speaking on the occasion, Additional Chief Secretary Fuad Hashim Rabbani stated the civil administration and police have made foolproof security arrangements for Muharram, with control rooms established in the offices of Deputy Commissioners across all districts of South Punjab. CCTV cameras have been installed on the routes of Majalis and processions, which are being monitored from these control rooms. Additionally, the administration is being assisted by Rangers and the Pak Army to maintain peace. Rabbani highlighted the positive role of Ulema in establishing peace, acknowledging the administration’s consistent support from peace committee members and Ulema. He stated Muharram teaches us to stand with the truth and stressed the need to foster unity, tolerance, and brotherhood. Fuad Hashim Rabbani appealed to citizens to cooperate with the administration and police and to be vigilant against malicious elements. Additional IG Police South Punjab Muhammad Kamran Khan asserted the police is fully alert and capable of handling any situation.

He said the security plan for Muharram was being fully implemented. A security force of 15,919 personnel for 9,240 Majalis and 20,385 personnel and officers for 2,782 mourning processions has been deployed in South Punjab.

Kamran Khan vowed to maintain peace during Ashura, warning that any attempt to disrupt law and order would be dealt with an iron fist.