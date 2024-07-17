All set to observe ‘Ashura’ under tight security

A total of 209 mourning processions to be taken out in Rawalpindi region.

Rawalpindi - All arrangements have been finalized to observe ‘Ashura’ here on Wednesday, today, amid tight security arrangements while over 6000 cops with 900 traffic wardens and 500 rescuers would be deployed.

Rawalpindi district police have finalized all the security arrangements to provide foolproof security cover to 65 mourning processions and 113 majalis of the district while six main processions of Zuljinnah, Alm, and Tazia would be taken from different areas of Rawalpindi city.

Ashura would be observed with religious fervor and reverence to commemorate the supreme sacrifices rendered by Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions for the cause of Islam. Clerics and religious scholars would highlight the teachings of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and various aspects of the tragedy.

Over 6000 cops would guard 65 mourning processions and 113 majalis of the district. As many as 2900 cops guard the main Ashura procession of Rawalpindi city. As many as 10,000 security personnel were deployed in Rawalpindi region for Ashura. A total of 209 mourning processions would be taken out in the Rawalpindi region including 65 in the Chakwal district, 49 in the Attock district, and 30 in the Jhelum district.Special checking of the routes would be completed before the start of the processions and the bomb disposal squad to clear the routes.

The district administration and law enforcers have finalized all necessary arrangements to facilitate the mourners.

The foolproof security arrangements have been finalized for the main 10th Muharram procession of the city which would start from Satellite Town and culminate at Imam Bargah Qadeemi.

The administration on the directives of Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Engineer Aamir Khattak had finalized all the arrangements for Muharram including security for 3958 Majalis and 714 processions of Rawalpindi Division. According to a Commissioner’s Office spokesman, six companies of Army, Rangers, and extra police would be on duty in Ashura to deal with any emergency.

He informed that close circuit TV (CCTV) cameras had been installed for full monitoring of category A processions. He said that a delegation of the Punjab Cabinet Committee on Law and Order, during a visit was briefed that three-tier security had been laid out to protect processions, including metal detectors, walk-through gates, and physical checking. The delegation of the cabinet committee, headed by Cabinet Committee Chairman and Punjab Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique, reviewed all the arrangements.

Khawaja Salman Rafiq directed the authorities concerned that a zero-tolerance policy should be adopted towards any violation of the code of conduct of Muharram, adding that the scheduled time and route of the procession should be followed strictly. He said on the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz, the government was making special arrangements for ‘Sabeels, Niaz and Langar.’ The health authorities had been directed that the best possible arrangements should be made to deal with any emergency. He informed that apart from monitoring loudspeakers and social media, audio and video recordings of Majalis and processions were being compiled. He said the procession routes were cleaned, patchwork and road repair work was carried out, and hanging electric wires were fixed.

Apart from this, he said coordination with scholars of all schools of thought had also been ensured, adding that arrangements had been finalized by conducting division-wise tours. The spokesman further informed that the delegation of the cabinet committee also visited the route of the Ashura procession and inspected the Safe City Centre. The RPO gave a briefing to the cabinet committee and informed that a total of 1,600 cameras in the Safe City had been installed.On the directives of the CM, an extensive security plan had been put in place for Muharram, particularly for Ashura. A police spokesman informed that over 2900 security personnel would be deployed to guard the main procession while 3100 cops would provide security cover to other processions and majalis of the district.

Rawalpindi District Police, City Traffic Police (CTP), Rescue 1122 Rawalpindi, and other departments concerned have finalized all the arrangements for ‘Youm-e-Ashura.’ A special 24/7 control room had also been set up to monitor the security, he said. He informed that strict monitoring of Ashura processions would be conducted as close circuit television (CCTV) cameras had been installed at routes of main Zuljinnah processions and places where majalis would be held.He said special contingents of commandos and police officials would also be deployed at trouble points.

According to the security plan formulated in this regard, aerial surveillance of ‘Ashura’ processions would also be conducted to ensure the security of the mourners.

An additional force of Special Branch police, Elite Force, Punjab Constabulary, Women police along with district police would be deployed to ensure security on the 10th of Muharram.Senior police officers were visiting all the routes of the Muharram processions to review the security arrangements, he added.

As many as 51 processions and 185 majalis were also organized on 7th Muharram while all available resources were utilized to ensure security.According to City Traffic Officer (CTO) Taimoor Khan, the traffic would be diverted on 48 different routes of the city on ‘Ashura’.

According to the district emergency officer of Rescue-1122, all the rescuers would remain on special duties in the Rawalpindi district control room, emergency rescue stations with fully equipped emergency ambulances, fire vehicles, special vehicles, and water bowsers. 20 mobile rescue teams would move with Ashura processions. A comprehensive plan has been formulated to provide first aid and on-the-spot pre-hospital medical care to the mourners while serious persons would be shifted to nearby hospitals, he added.

He urged the mourners, volunteers, and custodians of Imam Bargahs to cooperate with Rescue 1122 staff.Emergency officers including trained doctors would supervise the arrangements. Nearly 300 volunteers of Civil Defence would also perform duties on 10th Muharram, said Civil Defence’s District Officer. The Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) has also completed all the arrangements for Ashura.The spokesperson informed that the board had completed cleanliness work on the route of the main processions and repaired all faulty street lights.

Moreover, leaves of the board staff had been canceled, he said adding that Cantonment General Hospital would remain open round the clock to provide medical assistance to the mourners.