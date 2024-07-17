Animal Cruelty in Sindh

Neither humans nor animals are safe in this country, as recent incidents in Sindh have shown. In Sanghar district, a camel’s leg was brutally chopped off after it wandered into a landlord’s fields and damaged his crops. Two weeks later, in Kunri tehsil, a camel was found dead with its legs severed, leading to its death from excessive blood loss. In Pakistan, many animals, including camels, hold cultural, moral, and traditional significance.

Such inhumane acts highlight the pressing need for more robust animal protection laws. The current regulations are outdated and insufficient, often allowing offenders to escape with negligible fines. We urgently need stricter penalties and stronger enforcement mechanisms to deter future abuse and make it clear that animal cruelty is unacceptable. Immediate and decisive action is necessary to ensure the safety of animals and to demonstrate our commitment to humanity, kindness, and respect toward all living beings. As a society, we must act immediately to safeguard animals by holding perpetrators accountable and promoting animal welfare education. Only through such measures can we hope to create a safer environment for all living beings.

MOIN AHMED AWAN,

Sindh.