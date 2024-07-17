Wednesday, July 17, 2024
Anti-state elements will never succeed in their nefarious designs: Gilani

Agencies
July 17, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -   Senate Chairman Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani strongly condemned a cowardly terrorist attack on a rural health center (RHC) in Kirri Shamozai, Dera Ismail Khan. He expressed deep sorrow and condolences to the families of the women and children martyred in the attack, and prayed for the swift recovery of the injured, including women, children, and security personnel. Gilani highlighted the immense sacrifices made by law enforcement agencies in the fight against terrorism and asserted that anti-state elements would never succeed in their nefarious designs. He firmly said that terrorists would not be allowed to disturb the peace of Pakistan and added that the unmatched sacrifices made by the Pakistani people and armed forces in the war against terrorism would not go in vain. Deputy Chairman Senate Syedaal Khan Nasar also condemned the terrorist attack in the strongest terms. He expressed heartfelt condolences to the families of the innocent victims and termed terrorists as enemies of humanity as a whole. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to eradicating scourge of terrorism.

