Ashura processions begin across Pakistan amid tight security

The mourning processions in connection with the Youm-e-Ashur — the tenth of Muharram-ul-Haram — have begun across the country to pay homage to Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his devoted companions for their sacrifice in Karbala.

Mobile phone and internet services have been suspended in all cities with Pakistan Army troops and Civil Armed Forces (CAF) deployed to prevent any untoward incident and maintain the law and order situation.

This day is a poignant reminder of the unwavering resilience of Imam Hussain (RA), the beloved grandson of the Prophet (PBUH), his family, and devoted companions, who valiantly defended Islam in the face of opposition and cruelty.

Karachi

The mourning procession in the country's biggest city kickstarted from Nishtar Park, in which not only men, but women, children, and the elderly are also participating.

Allama Shehanshah Hussain Naqvi addressed the mourners at the begining of the procession.

To ensure security, the mourners are allowed to enter the designated procession areas after a thorough check.

The people, who walk for around 9-10km, will start from Numaish and continue until Memon Masjid in Kharadar.

The mourners, to show their love for those who lost their lives in Karbala, also donate blood, in light of which several blood donation camps have also been set up.

Lahore

The mourning procession started at around 8am from Nisar Haveli. The mourners had last night prayed "Namaz-e-Ali Akbar", following which they rested and then began their procession today.

The procession will go through its traditional route, in which a swarm of people are participating. In light of the people's participation, stalls have been set up by volunteers for food and water (niaz and sabeel).

For security purposes, all the roads coming towards Mochi Darwaza have been closed using containers and barbed wires. At the main gate, a security check has been set up, where people are allowed to enter after being checked thoroughly.

Peshawar

About 12 processions will be held in Peshawar today with the first one starting from Imam Bargah Syed Ali Shah Rizvi at 11am.

Keeping in view the security situation in the city, around 14,000 police officers have been deployed while bomb disposal unit personnel are present to clear the passageways of the procession.

All the procession routes have been blocked while mobile phone services are suspended. The mourning processions are being monitored through CCTV cameras.

Multan

In the city of saints, the central procession started from Imam Bargah Hira Haideri in the early hours of the day. When the believers reached Chowk Ghala Godam, they not only mourned but also resorted to "zanjeer zani".

The procession will then go through its usual route, crossing Lakkar Mandi Chowk, Ghanta Ghar, Water Works Road, and other areas. It will end on Namaz-e-Maghrib at Dargah Shah Shams Tabrez.

The small processions will also join the central procession. In all, 116 Youm-e-Ashur processions and over 130 majalis will be staged in Multan, for which more than 6,000 security personnel — apart from volunteers — have been deployed.

CCTV monitoring is being conducted of all prominent processions and CPO Multan Sadiq Ali Dogar told that to enter the procession, there's only one way — and it's allowed after a three-layered security check.