Battle of Karbala clash between truth, falsehood: KP PA Speaker

MANSEHRA - Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Babar Saleem Swati on Tuesday emphasized the profound significance of the battle of Karbala, describing it as a monumental clash between truth and falsehood. In his message for Ashura Muharram, Swati highlighted the eternal and unparalleled sacrifice made by Imam Hussain (RA), the grandson of the Prophet (PBUH), for the elevation of Islam. This sacrifice, he noted, will be remembered forever. Swati remarked that the event of Karbala teaches selflessness, sacrifice, support for truth, opposition to falsehood, and standing firm against oppression. By embracing these teachings, Muslims can not only reclaim their past glory but also eradicate exploitation and oppression, thus establishing lasting peace in the world. The speaker pointed out that the tragedy of Karbala is a historical incident marked by the cruelty and brutality of unworthy rulers, offering valuable lessons for all humanity. Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) stood as a beacon of truth against the tyranny and oppression of Yazid, teaching the importance of resisting tyrannical rulers and their inhumane policies. To keep the message of humanity and struggle alive until the Day of Judgment, Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) sacrificed his entire family and set remarkable examples of patience and steadfastness for the supremacy of truth and righteousness. Swati stressed that the event teaches Muslims to stand against oppression and injustice to become a vibrant nation and to unite for the dominance of Islam and the stability of Pakistan.