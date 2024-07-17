Battles of nerves among political opponents

ISLAMABAD - The fast-changing political developments in the country have created a vague scenario, which is indicating a plethora of possibilities in the days to come. The country’s ruling party, ostensibly without taking the allies into confidence, has seemingly thrown a spanner to ban the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to check the pulse of opposition and its coalition partners.

The prompt response of allies to oppose any such move has visibly compelled the government to take U-turn only in a day. Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, in a clear political summersault, made it clear that the decision to impose a ban on the PTI has not been taken yet by the federal government. However, it was not clear that the ruling party would be able to convince its partners at this political juncture.

The coalition partners, in a clear term, have already taken no time to convey that this move perhaps would not serve the real purpose, as in the past these steps weakened the democracy.

The second announcement of the federal government’s information minister was to file references against the top PTI leaders Imran Khan, Arif Alvi and Qasim Suri under Article 6 (high treason) for dissolving the National Assembly in April 2022. The opposition parties’ reaction to this statement is still unclear. This nature of announcement, political gurus viewed, never implemented as it only remained in the news. The political opponents had even seen making mockery of the statements regarding imposing article-6 (high treason).

Interestingly, the new development by the apex court to consider SC retired judges’ names for ad-hoc appointment in the apex court has also seen an immediate reaction by the opposition parties. With their reaction, they are set to openly term the new adjustment tantamount to reversing the judgement on reserved seats. As CJP Qazi Faez has proposed four retired judges for the appointment as ad-hoc judges for three years in the apex court.

The charged opposition party’s members are set to raise their voice in and outside the parliament to defend their stance. The PTI-backed MPs have also planned to submit requisition in the national assembly to compel the National Assembly Speaker to immediately summon the session.

Political pundits viewed that the ban on political forces was imposed in the past but it never proved much fruitful. They were of the view that the ban on outlawed was never criticized but the proscription of political parties was considered as unpleasant.

The history of putting ban reveals that in 1954, the Communist Party of Pakistan with the accusation of manoeuvring to overthrow PM Liaquat Ali Khan’s government, in 1971 President Yahya Khan banned Sheikh Mujeebur Rehman’s Awami League following Sheikh’s announcement of a non-cooperation movement.

Likewise, the National Awami Party (NAP) led by Wali Khan was banned by Yahya Khan’s government in 1971 and then by Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto’s government in 1975. In May 2020, Imran Khan’s government also outlawed the Jeay Sindh Qaumi Mahaz-Arisar (JSQM-A), along with the Sindhudesh Liberation Army and the Sindhudesh Revolutionary Army - citing involvement in terrorism. In 2021, the Punjab government had banned Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) which was later lifted.

The tumultuous political scenario indicates that the conflict between opposition and government might further increase as both are not seen changing their stance.