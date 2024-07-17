Wednesday, July 17, 2024
Bilal Yaseen for ensuring supply of flour

Our Staff Reporter
July 17, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  Punjab Food Minister and Incharge Ashura Arrangements Bilal Yaseen directed officers of the food department to ensure supply of flour across the province on Youm e Ashura. According to official sources, he said that strict action should be taken if flour was being sold at high price in any district. He said that flour dealers and retailers of the province should display rate lists properly. Bilal Yaseen said that field operation of the Punjab Food Authority should remain fully active. He said that food safety teams should supervise quality of food at food preparing centres while the district administration and teams of the food authority should remain deputed on supervision of quality and arrangements of ‘Langar’ and ‘Milk Sabeels’. Security and other arrangements with regard to Muharram had been completed on time, he said and and added that the district administration and police were performing duty on procession routes and Majalis.The members of the peace committees must review arrangements in their respective areas, he said. Bilal said he was personally monitoring security and other arrangements in Lahore division.

Our Staff Reporter

