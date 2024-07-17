CJ Isa summons JCP on Friday for 4 ad hoc judges appointment

ISLAMABAD - Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa has summoned the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) meeting on Friday to consider SC retired judges names for ad hoc appointment in the apex court.

In this regard, CJP Qazi Faez has proposed four retired judges for the appointment as ad hoc judges for three years in the apex court. These judges included Mushir Alam, Mazhar Alam Miankhel, Maqbool Baqar and Sardar Tariq Masood.

The summary, sent by CJP Isa to all JCP members, stated that having perused the Registrar’s note and reviewed the statistics about the pendency of cases it transpired that despite our best efforts the cases continue to accumulate.

He added, “Therefore, because of the huge number of pending cases and the ever-increasing trend of the institution of cases in the Supreme Court, an effective way to ensure that more cases are decided than instituted and to reduce, and hopefully eliminate the cases which are pending adjudication for several years, it would be appropriate to appoint experienced judges as ad hoc Judges of the Supreme Court.” “Such ad hoc judges can only be appointed if three years have not expired since their retirement. Luckily, we have a number of very experienced Judges enjoying excellent reputations who may be appointed,” stated the summary.

According to Article 182 of the Constitution; an ad hoc judge shall have the same power and jurisdiction as a judge of the Supreme Court.

Justice (retd) Tariq Masood and Justice (retd) Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel have agreed to their appointment as ad hoc judges of the Supreme Court, sources said.

Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqir has not responded to the letter so far, the sources added. However, Justice (retd) Mushir Alam has declined the appointment offer.

Justice Mushir Alam expressing gratitude wrote a letter to Chairman JCP Justice Qazi Faez Isa wherein stated; “It is an honour to be recognized for my legal expertise and contributions to society as a humble member of the Bench.”

He also mentioned; “It is with a heavy heart that I regret to inform you that I am unable to accept this esteemed appointment.” Justice Alam cited disappointment with the social media campaign that emerged following his nomination as a significant reason for his decision.