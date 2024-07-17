Wednesday, July 17, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

CM Maryam arranges Langar, Sabils across Punjab

CM Maryam arranges Langar, Sabils across Punjab
Staff Reporter
July 17, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -   In the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, ‘Sables’ and ‘Langar’ for people participating in processions on Muharram 9-10 were arranged on a large scale in various districts of Punjab, including Lahore. The district administration, in collaboration with other agencies, completed these arrangements. The CM was apprised in a briefing that participants of the processions were being served with cold water, drinks and food packets. Special arrangements have been made to serve women, the elderly and children. The CM was briefed that ambulances and medical staff were also in the field to take care of the mourners.

She emphasised that the ‘Sabils’ and ‘Langar’ should continue on Ashura.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1721202392.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024