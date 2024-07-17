CM Maryam arranges Langar, Sabils across Punjab

LAHORE - In the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, ‘Sables’ and ‘Langar’ for people participating in processions on Muharram 9-10 were arranged on a large scale in various districts of Punjab, including Lahore. The district administration, in collaboration with other agencies, completed these arrangements. The CM was apprised in a briefing that participants of the processions were being served with cold water, drinks and food packets. Special arrangements have been made to serve women, the elderly and children. The CM was briefed that ambulances and medical staff were also in the field to take care of the mourners.

She emphasised that the ‘Sabils’ and ‘Langar’ should continue on Ashura.