Commissioner, DC review arrangements for Muharram security

HYDERABAD - The Commissioner Hyderabad Division Bilal Ahmed Memon accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Zainul Abedin Memon visited various Imambargahs here on Tuesday checked security and other arrangements. They also interacted with the organizers of mourning processions and majalis and sought their feedback about the arrangements.

The Commissioner assured the organizers that optimal security had been put in place for Yom-e-Ashura. He apprised that the control rooms had been set up in the offices of Commissioner, DC and SSP. Meanwhile, the DC and SSP Farrukh Ali Lanjar visited the historical mourning event in Tando Jahania near Civil Lines where the people walk on fire to mourn the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions in Karbala.