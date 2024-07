LARKANA - Commissioner Larkana Division Ghulam Mustafa Phul on Tuesday imposed a ban of entering and bathing in Rice Canal, Gahar Canal and Dadu Canal in Larkana district for 90 days. In a statement, he said the ban imposed under Section 144 (3) of CRPC 1898, as there have been incidents reported of people drowning in these Canals in recent years. He directed Assistant Commissioners and Mukhtiarkar to ensure the implementation of this order immediately.