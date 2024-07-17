Commissioner reviews arrangements at Qasr-e-Batool, Pandu Street

LAHORE - Commissioner Zaid Bin Maqsood on Tuesday visited Imam Bargah Qasr-e-Batool Shadman and Pandu Street Islampura to review security arrangements for the 9th and 10th Muharramul Haram. Accompanied by officers from various departments, the commissioner visited the procession routes and checked arrangements in detail. He stated that all departments had ensured necessary arrangements, and processions were taking out on time. He emphasized that the administration was in constant contact with procession organizers. Municipal departments, traffic police, and police were actively fulfilling their duties, with focal persons from all departments present along the procession routes and maintaining communication with the organizers.The cCommissioner also reviewed the standards operating procedures (SOPs) to enter in the processions, with police officers providing briefings. He received detailed briefings on the entry and exit routes for the processions at Qasr-e-Batool Shadman and Pandu Street Islampura. Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider, AC Model Town Sahibzada Yusuf, AC City Rai Babar and other officials accompanied the commissioner. Meanwhile, modern technology was being used to ensure security of Muharram processions and Majalis in the province,on Tuesday. According to official sources of the Home department,7,490 modern cameras had been installed to supervise Ashura processions across the province. Home department was taking live feed from 36 districts of Punjab with the help of these cameras and feed was linked with the central control room of the department. In Lahore division 2,067 cameras had been installed for monitoring of Ashura processions whereas 1,072 cameras in DG Khan division,863 in Gujranwala division,562 in Sargodha division,514 in Sahiwal division,476 in Faisalabad division and 452 in Bahawalpur division.

Three tiers security had been provided as per the standard operating procedures of the Home department.