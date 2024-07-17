Commissioner, RPO check security arrangements

DERA ISMAIL KHAN - Commissioner Dera Zafarul Islam and Regional Police Officer (RPO) Nasir Mehmood Satti visited different Imambargahs, processions routes and Command and Control Centre to check security arrangements.

According to police spokesman, the commissioner and RPO paid a surprise visit to Tahlla-Yalla Shah, different Imambargahs and routes of mourning processions to ensure foolproof security arrangements. On the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Dera Mansoor Arshad, DPO Dera Nasir Mehmood and other officers were also present.

The visiting officers checked the security arrangements at Imambargahs and surroundings.

They also met with the custodians of Imambargahs and members of Peace Committee to discuss the overall security arrangements of Imambargahs during the holy month of Muharram.

The organisers of Majalis and processions expressed their satisfaction over the security arrangements made by the police. They also assured of their full cooperation with the administration for peaceful conduct of Muharram. Earlier, the commissioner and RPO also visited the Police Command and Control Centre established in Ejaz Shaheed Police Lines Dera wherein they got briefed by DPO Nasir Mehmood and Incharge of the centre DSP Legal Imran Kundi about the Majalis, processions and other religious rituals to be held in the Imambargahs during Muharram. On this occasion, the commissioner and RPO also inspected the overall security measures taken for Muharram and monitoring of Imambargahs and procession routes through CCTV cameras. On which, they expressed their satisfaction. Speaking on the occasion, both the officers also urged upon the citizens to fully cooperate with the administration and security agencies to maintain peace and order during Muharram so that the miscreants do not get any opportunity to disturb the peace of the city.