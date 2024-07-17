Country was facing various challenges: Javed Latif

LAHORE - PML-N leader Javed Latif on Tuesday alleged that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder was an agent of the international powers and unfortunately efforts were being made to create Kenya like situation in the country. Addressing a press conference here, he said the country could not afford that personal interests should be given priority over national interests. He said, “I have said it many times that there should be no ban on political parties but he questioned that if any one attacks national installations then how he could be termed as political worker or political party.” He said if those who attacked on Bannu cantonment were culprits then how those who had attacked on Mainwali Airbase on May 9 could be spared. Today, the country was facing various challenges, he said and added that the incumbent government had inherited all these challenges from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government.