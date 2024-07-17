Wednesday, July 17, 2024
CTO visits Muharram procession routes, reviews traffic deployment

Our Staff Reporter
July 17, 2024
LAHORE   -   A comprehensive traffic plan is being implemented by the City Traffic Police for Ashura processions. According to plan, hundreds of traffic wardens in addition senior officers are deployed to ensure smooth flow of traffic on city roads. Also, special arrangements have been made to keep traffic flowing on alternative routes. Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Amara Athar said that several roads will be closed for all kind of vehicular traffic along the route of the main procession and the traffic would be diverted to alternative roads. The CTO also said that special parking lots are set up to facilitate the participants of the mourning processions. There will not any kind of hurdle in the movement of traffic across the city, the CTO added. Meanwhile, CTO Amara Athar along with the officers of the district administration visited the routes of the central processions of 9th and 10th Muharram. She ordered deployment of additional force at the diversion points to provide proper guidance to the motorists. She also exchanged views with organizers of the mourning procession with regard to security and traffic arrangements. On this occasion, they appreciated the efforts of the city traffic police for ensuring best arrangements.

Our Staff Reporter

