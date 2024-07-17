DG Khan police ensure tight security on 9th of Muharram

DG KHAN - Dera Ghazi Khan Police have implemented comprehensive security measures for the 9th of Muharram. According to official sources, throughout the district, a total of 100 Majalis and 60 processions are being given security with varying levels of categorization.

Among these, 23 Majalis are termed as Category A, 46 as Category B, and 31 as Category C. Similarly, there are eight processions of Category A, 31 Category B processions, and 21 Category C processions. To ensure safety, the Police was also being supported by the Elite Force, Dolphin Force, Traffic Police, and volunteers designated by the event organizers. Special female police officers have also been deployed to cater to women attendees.

In compliance with the Punjab Government’s directives, Section 144 is also strictly enforced. This includes prohibitions on aerial firing, display of weapons, dissemination of hate speech, and provocative activities. Violators will face stringent legal actions, said officials.

The authorities are committed to maintaining peace and order during these significant events.