Emerging Technologies Centers’ to be established at 350 schools soon

ISLAMABAD - In a bid to transform Pakistan into a global IT hub, the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training is all set to launch a landmark project aimed at equipping school children with cutting-edge skills in emerging technologies.

According to the Ministry of Education and Professional Training, the project will establish “Emerging Technology Centres” in 350 schools across Islamabad, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

The initiative is part of the government’s strategic planning to strengthen its initiative to make Pakistan a global IT destination.

The centres will serve as catalyst for introducing children to emerging technologies such as virtual reality, artificial intelligence, and data analytics, preparing them for the increasingly digital landscape they will encounter in their future endeavors.

The project is aimed at developing skills and capacity in the IT sector, preparing students for a digital future, enhancing Pakistan’s export and capability in the IT sector, and making Pakistan a global IT destination.

The Emerging Technology Centres will be divided into two facilities - Class A and Class B. Class A facilities will provide state-of-the-art spaces for co-working and will also function as co-working spaces during off hours to address the challenges faced by freelancers and professionals locally.

Class B facilities will provide STEM, entrepreneurship, and computer science education to 40,000 students in 320 middle, and high schools.

The project is set to revolutionize Pakistan’s IT landscape and pave the way for a brighter future for the nation’s youth.

This project will be executed by highly trained 175 Tech fellows hired and trained by service providers hired through Open competitive process.

The ambitious Emerging Technologies Project is being launched in line with the directives pf Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif which would help equipping the students with latest technologies to compete with the digital world.