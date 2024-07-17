Establishment of law, order imperative for prosperity: Kundi

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi has said that establishment of law and order was imperative for prosperity and economic development of Pakistan.

He said that law and order was a major problem, and that the heights of economic progress and prosperity could be achieved by making Pakistan as per vision of father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and national poet Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal. Kundi said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was passing through difficult phase. The main problem is the law and order and all the rest of problems are linked to it, he said adding, “If the condition of law and order is better, then economic situation would be improved and progress would be made.”

The Governor said that the people of Karachi and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, security forces, police and children of Army Public School (APS) Peshawar had rendered great sacrifices for Pakistan that was unprecedented in the world history. The Governor expressed these views while addressing a function at Al Ghazali University in Karachi the other day.

Earlier, the Governor reached at Jamia Al Rashid where he met with Raes Al Rashid University and Chancellor Al Ghazali University Mufti Abdul Raheem. Chairman Pakistan Peoples’ Party Sohrabgot Lal Raheem accorded warm welcome to the Governor. He went around different sections of Al Rashid University and received briefing about the organisation. Later, he attended a function at Al Ghazali University and received briefing. The KP Governor expressed pleasure to see such great institution in the country. He said Quaid-e-Awam Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto had assembled the top leaders of Muslim countries for a cause, and also laid foundation of making the country an atomic power. He said that no one can defeat us if we get united.

The Governor Kundi stressed for keeping care of minorities’ rights that were protected under the Constitution. Faisal Kundi invited students of Al Ghazali to visit Peshawar, saying the doors of Governor House Peshawar are open for people and stressed on students that they would perform role like the country’s Ambassador to highlight Pakistan soft image in the world over.

On the occasion, Raees Al Rashid University and Chancellor Ghazali University welcomed the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi and urged all stakeholders to shun internal differences and sit together for progress and prosperity of Pakistan. They said such organisations should be in all cities of Pakistan.

Governor condoles with martyrs families of DI Khan assault

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Faisal Karim Kundi here on Tuesday expressed sympathy with martyrs’ families of attack at rural health centre in DI Khan and condoled over the death of the five civilians there.

The Governor said that sacrifices of precious lives in fight against terrorism would not go waste.

Faisal Karim Kundi said that he equally shared the grief through which the victims’ families were passing through in this hour of difficulty, saying martyrs are our asset. The Governor said that targeting innocent people, children and women were the enemy of humanity.