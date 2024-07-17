European countries arming Israel despite attacks on Gaza

Two British bases on the island of Cyprus are said to be used for similar purposes by both Britain and other Western countries in conflicts and operations in the region, while Britain rejects these allegations and argues that they have a "non-military structure.”

Although the Greek Cypriot administration allows Israel to use its airspace for exercises "in accordance with its traditional policy," this arrangement loses its validity in active conflicts.

The same is not the case for the British bases on the island.

These bases cooperate militarily with Israel and have become an international military hub in supporting Israel's bombing of Gaza.

Activities allegedly conducted in high confidentiality

The Akrotiri and Dhekelia (Agrotur and Dikelia in Turkish) bases are considered independent territory of the UK.

The bases are said to allow Britain to maintain a permanent military presence in the Eastern Mediterranean as well as to conduct highly confidential military and intelligence activities.

Akrotiri Air Base, belonging to the British Royal Air Force, is in an important position in terms of military aircraft and communication facilities in the UK's global connections. The Royal Air Force's 84th Squadron is based in Akrotiri.

Dhekelia has a population of over 1,500, including infantry battalions, an engineer squadron, various logistics units and British civilians.

Both bases are used for various military and humanitarian operations.

Akrotiri and Dhekelia bases

The bases host an extensive network of British and US intelligence facilities, according to Declassified UK, which reports on the work of military and intelligence agencies.

The fact that the island of Cyprus has British bases is said to be strategically important for NATO. The island, which is used specifically as a NATO communications station, allegedly allows NATO to control its intelligence and military presence in the Middle East and North Africa.

The UK has 2,490 permanent personnel in two base areas. It is estimated that after the start of the Israel-Hamas war on Oct. 7, 2023, the UK sent an additional 500 people to the island. The number of British personnel on the island has reached 3,000. It is said that the number of military personnel deployed by the UK on the island with reinforcements is 2,717 and the number of civilians is 273.

British planes from Akrotiri to Israel

Britain sent 60 planes to Israel from the start of the war until June, most of which departed from Akrotiri Air Base. Details of what kind of materials were on the aircraft or their purposes have not been disclosed.

Declassified UK claimed that 26 of these planes were military transport aircraft traveling from Akrotiri to the Israeli city of Tel Aviv. Going back to Aug. 6, 2023, records show that the UK did not have such flights from Akrotiri to Tel Aviv.

The British army claims they did not send any military aid that could be "lethal" and that the planes were sent to support Britain's diplomatic interaction in Israel.

It is also claimed that the British army has carried out 200 surveillance missions since December 2023. These missions are said to be carried out specifically to locate the prisoners in Gaza. In this context, it is claimed that British spy planes view Gaza for 1,000 hours.

UK denies allegations

The UK says the bases are used for humanitarian purposes. Britain’s Defense Ministry told the Euronews channel that humanitarian activities were being carried out at the bases and that support was provided to those in need of assistance in Gaza.

The statement emphasized the "non-military character" of the bases, noting that British forces on the island played an important role in supporting humanitarian aid and rescue activities, working on a humanitarian sea route.

Also, the intelligence provided to Israel by unarmed aircraft was only to locate the prisoners.

Flights also sent to Beirut

The UK has sent 80 military transport planes to Beirut since the start of Israel’s attacks on Gaza. All flights are from Akrotiri and the number of flights increased, especially in April.

Britain is also claimed to have used these bases in attacks on the Houthis in Yemen. These bases were also used to arm Israel in its attacks on Gaza and southern Lebanon.

Reaction to bases in Greek Cypriot administration

Athina Kariati, a member of the United for Palestine campaign carried out in the Greek Cypriot administration, told Anadolu that British bases are remnants of British colonialism.

Kariati said they decided to take action against these bases after they learned that they were being used to support the "genocide" in Gaza.

Kariati said that action should be taken to support Palestine and that many institutions and organizations came together in this sense and in the campaign against genocide.

She said they also wanted to call attention to the role that the Greek Cypriot administration government is playing in supporting Israel and the genocide by its actions.

"The presence of British bases is actually a means of imperialism to attack the Middle East countries or wherever there is a war," she added.

Kariati pointed out that these bases were used for military aid transportation, including ammunition, bombs, equipment and even personnel.

"These bases are used by both the United Kingdom and the United States. British bases aren't just English anymore. The bases in Dhekelia and Troodos work in support of the US military, and the US military has several intelligence agencies near the base to gather information on everything in the Middle East," she said.

Protests against British bases

Kariati said they obtained information about the use of British bases to support Israel from the press, noting that campaign groups also tried to investigate the planes with artificial intelligence and various programs, but this information was confirmed when the news broke.

"The bases were very isolated, and sometimes we forgot that they existed. (But) every time there was a war, we remembered them because we question their existence every time they are used. So we organized a massive protest, which was very successful.”

They organized protests in support of Palestine with other groups and institutions and a large protest was organized at Akrotiri, which had a big impact on society by raising awareness, she said.

She added that a protest in front of the British foreign mission in the Greek Cypriot administration was organized.

Urging people to unite against the British bases and genocide, she said they have taken their first steps and will continue such organizations.